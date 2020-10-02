Tensions rise over policy changes at IVGID meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tensions rose Wednesday as the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees discussed possible policy changes just ahead of an election.

Board members butted heads over possible policy changes that address meeting conduct.

Trustee Sara Schmitz brought forward revisions to policy 3.1.0, that addresses meeting conduct. Schmitz reviewed all versions and attempted to bring a policy forward that provided more openness and transparency for meetings. Some of those changes included the public having power to remove an agenda item and more public comment periods.

Trustees Kendra Wong and Peter Morris raised concerns on Schmitz bringing forward the policy. Wong requested a list of the changes that are suggested and chafed at the idea that Schmitz made changes without board discussion. She also recommended holding off on policy changes until after the election.

Morris also said he held off on giving Schmitz feedback prior to the meeting in fear of violating open-meeting laws.

Much of the discussion centered around how the agenda item was brought forward and not on the actual content of the policy. Voices were raised and arguments between Trustee Matthew Dent and Morris and directed at Schmitz by Morris. Chairman Tim Callicrate tried to restore order several times.

Dent put forward a motion with Schmitz seconding it, which also rubbed Morris the wrong way. Ultimately, the motion passed 3-2 with Morris and Wong voting no.

The board was also set to talk about changes to the trustee handbook but Callicrate pulled the item because of the contention over the previous item.

Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed a contract with EXL Media for ad buying services for Diamond Peak Ski Resort. That item had previously been denied because the board felt it would be spending too much for a season that had so many variables.

Paul Raymore, marketing manager at Diamond Peak, brought back the new contract, part of it would allow Diamond Peak to make changes based on COVID in real-time and communicate changes to the public.

Schmitz saw some issues with the wording of the contract. Callicrate recommended the board approve the contract and then she could work with legal and Raymore to clean-up the wording.

Morris raised concern about a trustee being able to change a contract after it had already been approved, to which Schmitz agreed, stating she would want to see items that are cleaned up brought to the board.

The board also discussed a rebate for recreation fees and directed staff to apply credit to the 2021/2022 property tax bill which would cost the district between zero and $1,000.

General Manager Indra Winquest said one snag the district will have to address is if property changes hands before the credit is issued but he felt confident it could be handled.

The board also directed staff to move forward with a Construction Manager-at-Risk delivery method for the Burnt Cedar Pool project despite concerns from Schmitz and Dent. One thing that led to that direction is that Director of Public Works Joe Pomroy resigned, and although he wasn’t working on that project in a close capacity, his resignation will spread thin engineering manager Nathan Chorey.

The board’s next meeting will be held Oct. 14.