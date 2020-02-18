TERC seeks volunteers for Science Expo at Lake Tahoe

Kids wear safety goggles during a previous UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center Science Expo.

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center is seeking volunteers for the 2020 Science Expo.

Volunteers can work at the North Shore event on March 9-13 or the South Shore event on March 31-April 3.

This year’s theme is Earth and Space Science. Volunteers will be asked to facilitate 30 hands-on science investigation station with small groups of elementary students.

No experience is necessary, training will be provided prior to the events.

Visit TERC’s website to sign-up.