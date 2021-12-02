TERC webinar to feature ‘Winter Predictions from the NWS’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The UC Davis Lake Tahoe Environmental Research Center will host a virtual presentation featuring a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Reno to look into the latest projections for this year’s coming winter — “Winter Predictions from the National Weather Service.”

This Zoom webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and will feature National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Smallcomb.

Along with latest projections, Smallcomb will talk about the predictability of weather hazards, like post-fire flooding, along with the changing climate and how it’s impacting day-to-day weather forecasting.

For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events

To join the webinar, visit ucdavis.zoom.us/j/94857647690#success.