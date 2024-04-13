Testing, Testing: Do Your Ears Need a Sound Check?

One in three Americans older than age 65 has some hearing loss. If you’re not hearing as well as you once did, you can take steps to manage the issue so that it doesn’t limit your life. You can also be proactive to protect yourself from losing more hearing.

That’s important, because when you ignore a hearing problem, it can make you feel isolated. You might have trouble carrying on a conversation or ordering in a restaurant. Or you might miss hearing your phone or doorbell. Don’t just let it go, because untreated hearing loss can lead to other health problems.

Common hearing issues

Age-related hearing loss is one of the most common health conditions in older adults. It comes on gradually, so you may not be aware of how much your hearing has changed over the years. If you have age-related hearing loss, you may find it harder now to understand what others are saying. Dealing with noisy environments—for example, a restaurant with many people talking at once and music playing in the background—may be especially challenging.

Tinnitus refers to the perception of a sound that has no outside source. It’s often called “ringing in the ears,” but it can also sound like roaring, clicking, whistling, or buzzing. Some people with age-related hearing loss develop tinnitus. It may also be associated with high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain medicines.

Protecting your hearing

Avoid exposing yourself to excessive noise (i.e., rock concerts, power equipment). When you are not able to avoid it, use hearing protection: ear muffs or ear plugs. It is never too late to protect the hearing you have.

Noticing a problem

Watch for these signs that you may have a hearing problem, which may include:

Having trouble following along with conversations

Asking people to repeat themselves frequently

Struggling to filter out voices from background noise

Feeling as if those around you are always mumbling

Turning up the TV so loud other people complain

Contact your provider if you have questions about your hearing. Let your provider know if you have trouble hearing sounds or develop tinnitus symptoms. They may refer you to an audiology, or hearing, specialist.

Getting a hearing test

The next step is often a professional hearing assessment. Many insurances cover diagnostic hearing exams and even yearly visits to an audiologist.

Common hearing tests include:

Pure-tone test: Shows how well you hear tones of different pitch and loudness

Speech and word recognition tests: Assess how well you hear spoken language

Tympanometry: Checks whether your eardrum moves normally

If you think you may have a hearing problem, listen to your ears! Get your hearing tested to pinpoint the issue. Then talk with your provider or audiologist about ways to deal with hearing loss, tinnitus, or noise exposure. Hearing aids, assistive devices, special training and hearing protection are some options that may help.

Marina Mulvey, AuD is a Doctor of Audiology with Barton Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) and Audiology. Barton ENT and Audiology offers comprehensive services for hearing-related issues, including custom-molded ear plugs, hearing aid evaluations, and hearing treatments. Dr. Mulvey will host a free Wellness Webinar, “Taking Care of Your Hearing” on Thursday, April 18 at 5pm. Register in advance, or view previously recorded webinars at BartonHealth.org/Lecture.