Texas woman drowns after falling off boat in Lake Tahoe

U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe's response boat CG-29156.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A woman who drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children in Lake Tahoe has been identified as Daisy Rogers of El Paso, Texas, authorities said Monday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in California said Rogers, 30, was in a boat traveling back to South Lake Tahoe from Emerald Bay on Friday when she went to the back of the boat and accidentally fell off. The office said that another adult on the boat attempted to save her but failed.

El Dorado Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said he had no details to release on the condition of the other adult or any other witnesses on the boat. He added there is no evidence of foul play and there is no criminal investigation.

The office was notified around 7 p.m. and Rogers was found by the U.S. Coast Guard about two hours later. She was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, tweeted Friday that a woman had drowned and that a man who jumped in to save her was suffering from severe hypothermia. The district tweeted that six children on board the drifting boat were rescued.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe posted on social media that it hauled in all six kids from the drifting vessel and took them to shore for medical treatment then rejoined the search along with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue for the man and woman.

TDFPD heard a voice in the distance and discovered the man in a life jacket who had been in the water for about an hour and was hypothermic and brought him to shore for medical attention.

Two hours later, with the help of flares, the woman was found unresponsive.