Thanksgiving meals, events in South Lake Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The season of gratitude and family memories has fallen on Tahoe. As the chill of winter creeps in, the warmth of the holidays has arrived to keep it at bay. This holiday season in the south shore is stuffed full of opportunities to trot through shops and turkey stops.

Annual Valhalla Holiday Fair

Start your Christmas shopping Friday November 17 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. the Grand Valhalla Hall at 1 Valhalla Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 . The three day fair hosted at the Grand hall will be filled with Holiday cheer from local vendors.

Friday evening is geared towards the 21+ holiday cheer seekers with live music and holiday libations, according to the Visit Lake Tahoe website.

“Get a glimpse of Tahoe’s past while shopping for hand-made crafts, taking free photos with Mr. and Mrs Claus, and enjoying local entertainment and the Tahoe’s Children’s Choirs line on the balcony to sing holiday songs throughout the day,” the site says.

This is a free event taking place for 25 years.

Visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/annual-valhalla-holiday-faire/2023-11-17/ for more information on this family friendly event.

Bridget Giroux Design Holiday Sip and Shop

Bridge Giroux Design holiday pop-up starts Friday November 17 and runs every Saturday and Sunday through December 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 907 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 13A, Incline Village, NV 89451, where they have curated artisan-made goods from near and far.

Over 25 artists and designers including a mix of talent and designs by artists that live Lake Tahoe and elsewhere. The 21+ community is welcome to browse the studio while sipping champagne. This mother-daughter shop provides a warm fuzzy place to discover gifts for everyone on the holiday gift list. https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/bridget-giroux-holiday-sip-shop-983874?sourceTypeId=Website

Turkey Trot Fun Run

Saturday, November 18, the city of South Lake Tahoe’s Parks and Recreation Department joined forces with the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club to host the Turkey Trot Fun Run, kid-friendly event. The fun run is open to kids from ages 2-10.

The Turkey’s will trot at 10am, the official race start line will be at the Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

“Partnering with the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club is a great way to bring more kid-friendly activities to our community. This event promotes physical activity for our youth starting at a young age and encourages going outdoors year-round even when it’s chilly out there, “stated John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The Turkey Trot is also a great way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Registration can be done on the day of the event starting at 9am or in advance by going to the following link: https://forms.gle/NoCatQcBhxUowu58A .

For event details, visit: https://fb.me/e/3goTNcb3N .

Bread & Broth’s 34th Thanksgiving Community meal

Bread & Broth will open the doors on St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. Monday November 20 from 4-6 p.m to host the 34th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Attendees will be given a warm plate with holiday feast fixings and groceries to go in an effort to “ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore Community” as the non profit Bread & Broth has tirelessly endeavored for more than three decades.

Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Interim Director said, “For so many of our dinner guests and their families, this is the only full course, traditional Thanksgiving meal that they will enjoy during this holiday season. Our guests are always so appreciative of the meal, the fellowship, and the bags of groceries they get to take home.”

All members of the South Lake Tahoe community are invited to attend to celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert.

Riva Grill serves Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu in addition to Lunch/Dinner menu

Riva Grill located at 900 Ski Run Boulevard will serve their take on the holiday spread Thursday November 23 12pm – 9pm.

Choose soup or salad to accompany your choice of entree and either French apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. Roasted winter squash soup dressed with creme fraiche, banyuls and pecans or a holiday salad; baby field greens, beets, apples, walnuts and blue cheese are glazed with honey berry balsamic vinaigrette preface the entree of slow roasted turkey or honey glazed ham.

In addition to the holiday feast the traditional menu items will be available.

Family reservations are recommended and priced at prix fixe, per plate, Adults $69 Kids $35.

For reservations call 530-542-2600 or visit the website at https://www.rivagrill.com/

The Beacon Bar & Grill at Camp Richardson

November 28 enjoy a “tummy warming four course” meal at the Beacon Bar & Grill at Camp Richardson. Celebrate gratitude while nestled in the heart of Camp Richardson next to the water at 1900 Jameson Beach Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158.

Thanksgiving dinners will include a view and the NFL Ticket so no one will worry about cleaning up the mess or knowing the score for $40 per plate.

This year’s Prix FixeThanksgiving feast features four courses of gourmet Thanksgiving fare, including Pumpkin Ravioli, Butternut Squash Soup, Roast Turkey, Prime Rim, Pumpkin Cranberry Tart, and more.

For more information visit, https://www.camprichardson.com/thanksgiving-feast/

Camp Richardson takes care of it all with lodging and dinner, in room or out

For the weekend getaway that feels like staying home Camp Richardson offers lodging specials valid from November 26-30

For just $500 stay in a cabin in Tahoe for three nights and receive $100 to spend at The Beacon Bar & Grill or get in-room turkey dinner.

Historic Hotel or Beach Side Inn

2 Nights PLUS $100 to spend at The Beacon Bar & Grill All for Just $250

Visit the website http://www.camprichardson.com/the-beacon

Turkey Crawl

The options are endless for Thanksgiving this year. All signs point to endless turkey or protein of choice dressed and accompanied with all foods festive. Here is a list of the casinos hosting fanciful feasts. Stop by one, two or crawl through Stateline and hit them all.

For more information visit, https://visitlaketahoe.com/restaurants/thanksgiving-at-lake-tahoe/

Call ahead and order out: Just the sides

Impress your friends and family with extra time on the table for conversations and memories made. While your main course is in the oven, prep the sides pre-made by local favorite restaurants in South Lake Tahoe.

Edgewood fan fare

November 23, 2023 Edgewood hosts a “holiday inspired” fan fare at their luxury eateries at 100 Lake Parkway, Lake Tahoe, NV. Kick off the evening of celebration at the Clubhouse and Bistro Edgewood with live music and cocktails from 5–8 p.m.

The Edgewood Restaurant’s four course menu priced at $135 per seat, $165 with wine pairings while the Bistro’s four course meal is priced at $105 per seat, $135 with wine pairings.

Both delightful menus include an amuse bouche selected by the chef, a choice of one of four starters, one of four choices of entree and pumpkin pie for dessert.

To explore the 4-Course Thanksgiving menus, check out the offerings on our Bistro menu page here https://edgewoodtahoe.com/menu/bistro/ and our Edgewood Restaurant menu page https://edgewoodtahoe.com/menu/edgewood-restaurant/