Thanksgiving to go: Here are 6 Tahoe restaurants offering take out meals

Several restaurants are providing take out meals around the basin.

Provided / Upsplash

Like many holidays celebrated this different year, Thanksgiving will be a bit different than previous years. Instead of slaving away over multiple dishes and cooking a massive turkey, consider take out and let the pros handle the tough work all while supporting local businesses. Leave the cooking to local restaurants who are whipping up something special for Thursday.

Be sure to wear a mask and socially distance when picking up orders.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Zephyr Cove Resort

From 11 a.m. 4 p.m., on Thanksgiving day, Zephyr Cove Resort will be offering a traditional take-out dinner for six people. They will be serving holiday staple — a carved roasted turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry relish along with sides including roasted garlic mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes with pecans, green bean casserole, sausage apple stuffing, and dinner rolls with butter. For desert choose from pecan pie or pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving take-out orders must be received by noon on Monday, Nov. 23. The take-out meal is $30 per person. Guests can place their orders by calling 775-589-4927.

For more information, visit http://www.zephyrcove.com.

Riva Grill

Riva Grill will be offering a traditional thanksgiving meal for takeaway this year in addition to their regular menu. Specialty items include roasted winter squash soup, a holiday salad, and choice of an entreé which will be a slow roasted turkey with gravy or spiced ham with a honey glaze. Desserts will be a french apple or pumpkin pie.

For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com.

Ten Crows BBQ

Ten Crows BBQ will be serving up their own 4th annual turkey day special for those opting not to cook.

They will be offering a to-go family of four package for $150 with a bottle of wine (Boeger Barbera). The package will include 1 pound of brisket plus 1 pound of smoked turkey, 16 ounce portions of all sides (roasted fall squash, mac-n-cheese, garlic mashed, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole), 8 ounce portion of gravy, 8 ounce portion cranberry and pumpkin pie.

For more information visit http://www.10crows.com.

NORTH SHORE

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Create a gourmet dining experience at home. The Hyatt Regency will be offering a premade holiday meal that will feed up to six. Dishes are created by the resort’s culinary team.

Each to-go meal will include a 16- to 18-pound lemon and thyme-roasted turkey along with a family-size servings of creamy butternut squash bisque, roasted garlic and buttermilk mashed potatoes, a yam dauphinoise with marshmallow and maple custard, green bean casserole, and a chestnut, green apple and sage stuffing. House-made gravy, and orange and cranberry sauces will also be included, along with dessert. The resort’s pastry team will be crafting up fresh-made corn bread, chocolate chip pecan pie and pumpkin pie, as well as one bottle of sparkling wine. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go is $560 which includes tax and gratuity. A larger 20- to 22-pound turkey option is available for $615 plus tax. The meal can be purchased by visiting https://hyattlaketahoe.ticketleap.com/thanksgiving2020/.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will be offering options for herb roasted turkey breast and prime rib, classic holiday side dishes including green bean casserole and roasted garlic mashed potatoes, along with signature dishes like sourdough and focaccia stuffing with Italian sausage and sage, and of course roasted vegetables.

Chef Cortney will be crafting mini pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert. There will also be optional red and white wine pairings and Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider.

Each meal will be hot, ready to eat and packaged for transportation. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. Dinner for two is $95, and dinner for four is $180, with optional wine pairings for $25 per bottle. Pick up time is 3:30-5 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the Olympic House. To order click, here.

For questions, email banquetsSVAM@squawalpine.com.

Lone Eagle Grille

In lieu of their annual Thanksgiving Buffet, Lone Eagle Grille will be offering a Thanksgiving takeaway option that will have a contactless pick up from the front drive of the main building.

The entreé will be a lemon-thyme brined whole roasted turkey with traditional gravy.

Starters include a creamy butternut squash bisque with caramelized apples along with a harvest salad. Side include chestnut, green apple and sage stuffing with roasted garlic and buttermilk mashed potatoes with chives. There will also be yam dauphinoise with marshmallow and maple custard with toasted pecans, green bean casserole, Chef Jeremy’s famous cornbread, and orange ginger cranberry sauce.

If you have room for dessert, they will be offering pumpkin pie or chocolate chip pecan pie.

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and gratuities and includes a bottle of Canvas Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine. Turkeys range in price depending on size, a 16-18 pound turkey will all sides is $560,

a 20 to 22 pound turkey with sides is $615. For more information visit http://www.loneeaglegrille.com.