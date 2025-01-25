That Lump Might Be a Hernia

A hernia occurs when the stomach, intestine, or other organ in your abdomen pokes through a tear or weak spot in the muscle. It might feel like a lump in your groin or lower belly. The bulge may hurt when you cough, lift something heavy, or strain when using the bathroom.

Some people are born with hernias. Other risk factors include age, lifting heavy objects, obesity, frequent diarrhea or constipation, and chronic coughing or sneezing. Sometimes an organ may push through a previous incision if you’ve had surgery in your abdomen. Or if you participate in an activity involving fast twists and turns, such as snow shoveling or ice hockey, the motion can tear soft tissues in your groin area.

Identifying a Hernia

Different types of hernias occur in different areas of the body:

· Groin or inguinal hernias are the most common type and usually occur in men.

· Babies can have umbilical hernias if the muscles around the belly button don’t join properly.

· Hiatal hernias can cause heartburn or acid reflux disease. They develop when the stomach bulges upward through a wall of muscle into the chest.

Stopping the Pain with Treatment

Talk with your care provider if you think you have a hernia. Some hernias, including groin hernias in men, can delay being treated until they cause pain.

Surgery can relieve symptoms. It also prevents a strangulated hernia, a rare but serious complication when the misplaced organ loses its blood supply and dies.

A minimally invasive surgery can move the organs back to the right spot with less scarring and pain than traditional surgery. Most hernia operations are successful — and you should notice significant improvement after one to two weeks.

Dr. Stephen Osterberg, a board-eligible general surgeon, provides surgical care for patients of all ages. He specializes in minimally invasive procedures and is certified in the da Vinci Xi® surgical unit, the most recent, state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgery method. Learn more about general surgery services at BartonHealth.org or by calling 530.543.5691.