The 31st annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival returns this weekend

The 31st annual Chocolate and Wine festival returns this weekend to Incline Village.

This year’s theme is Pure Imagination: Dreams That Do Come True. Guests are asked to dress in imaginative or Willy Wonka-themed attire for the event.

The festival will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Lakeside Ballroom at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe located at 111 Country Club Drive.

There will be chocolate crafted by Tahoe culinary artists and wine from acclaimed boutique California wineries and the Hyatt will provide appetizers.

There will be opportunities for guests to bid on unique items through live and silent auctions.

Proceeds from the event will go to Fund-A-Need, which supports the mission of Sierra Community House that offers support for family strengthening, legal services, hunger relief, crisis intervention and prevention education through local programs.

Tickets are $175.

For information, to buy tickets or to reserve a table visit http://www.tahoechocolatefestival.org.