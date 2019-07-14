The art of showing property at Lake Tahoe

Don Kanare and Sabrina Belleci, ReMax Realty



One of the most important aspects of real estate sales is the art of showing property.

By doing it in a way that is efficient, effective and educational, buyers can be confident when making a purchase decision. In an area of cookie-cutter houses or uniform condominiums, showing properties to buyers is a much simpler process than in a community of custom homes such as Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

The enormous variety of houses, condos and freestanding condos for sale in our tiny geographic area requires that agents spend years learning the inventory; not to mention all of the nuances of conducting a real estate transaction on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

Before showing a property to a new buyer it is very important that agents learn as much as they can about their buyer’s preferences and price range. The qualifying stage does not have to seem like an inquisition. Rather, it is a part of the process where agents get to know their buyers in depth and learn about what features are of greatest importance for their long-term enjoyment.

Every buyer has different wants and needs along with specific budget limitations (except for the wealthiest among us). It makes no sense to show buyers properties that are not affordable for them because in the end they will most likely not purchase anything since their dreams will never mesh with reality.

Some buyers are willing to push their price point up a bit for the ideal place. While there is no such thing as a perfect property, occasionally raising your price range by 10% to 25% can open up a number of excellent options for consideration.

As a general rule of thumb, it is very difficult for a buyer to see more than six to eight properties in one day and remember all of them clearly. It is far better to show properties to a particular buyer on consecutive days if they wish to look at a lot of places instead of trying to cram 10 or more properties into a single viewing session.

Very often buyers will want to go back to a place they like for a second or even a third look. So, dividing up the showing time over a couple of days gives them a chance to ponder, investigate and ask questions they may not have thought of the first time around.

One of the most important aspects when it comes to showing real estate is for agents to let each buyer make their own decision. The vast majority of buyers in Incline Village and Crystal Bay have purchased and sold real estate several times in the past. They don’t want to be hustled like a used car salesman trying to push a lemon off the lot.

Agents who provide excellent information and show a variety of properties that meet a buyer’s primary criteria will make plenty of sales and develop a great reputation among their clientele.

When showing houses and condos to prospective buyers it is important to let each buyer have at least a little bit of free time to roam around the property unencumbered. Leading buyers from room to room like a show horse might make an agent feel as though they are in control of the situation.

However, whether you are selling TVs or multi-million dollar homes, buyers need to feel that they were given time to contemplate and make their own decisions without undue influence or someone pushing them into a purchase they are not totally committed to making.

Don Kanare is the founder and Sabrina Belleci is the owner and broker of RE/MAX North Lake in Incline Village. You can follow their blog at http://www.InsideIncline.com.