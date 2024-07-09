The benefits of living on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe

Sabrina Belleci



Over the past decade an increasing number of people have been purchasing property on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, particularly those relocating from California and other states with high income tax rates. However, it’s not just the favorable business climate and lower personal and business taxes attracting new residents. The exceptional quality of life and the year-round amenities available to property owners make Incline Village an enticing place to call home.

Exceptional Recreational Facilities

Property owners in Incline Village have access to a wide array of superior recreational facilities, unmatched by any other area around Lake Tahoe. Residents enjoy three private beaches, two stunning golf courses, a modern ski area, a 34,000 square foot recreation center, a tennis complex, pickleball, a disc golf course, and numerous parks, including one dedicated to skateboarding and biking. The area also boasts ample open space for pets and people to roam freely, along with fantastic hiking and mountain biking trails offering some of the best views in the world.

Quality of Life

Living in Incline Village means enjoying award-winning tap water, minimal traffic except during a few busy holiday periods, and a relatively low crime rate. The ease of travel and reduced daily stress make running errands and getting tasks done quicker and more efficient than in many other parts of America. The community’s safety allows residents to feel secure at any time of day or night, without worrying about theft or vandalism. Unique to our area, the lack of streetlights and the encouragement to keep outdoor lights off at night ensures that we all can enjoy the stunning starlit skies.

Economic Benefits

High-income residents of California face a state income tax rate of over 13% . With the inability to deduct state taxes from federal taxes, the financial burden is even greater. This economic reality prompts many business people to consider relocating to a state like Nevada, which offers greater economic benefits.

Housing in northern Nevada is more affordable than in most parts of the Bay Area. Coupled with the Tahoe lifestyle, it presents an attractive option for many. Moreover, property taxes are considerably lower, making it even more appealing. For business owners, the health and well-being of their employees and their families, alongside the desired lifestyle, are crucial considerations. Relocating to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe often makes sense both economically and psychologically for employers and their teams. Many residents already commute to the Bay Area for work once a month, making the transition smoother.

Strategic Relocation

Nevada consistently ranks high for those considering moving from states with high tax burdens and complex regulatory environments. The Reno/Tahoe area is conveniently close to major urban centers in California, and the Reno airport is one of the most accessible in the nation. It’s no surprise that businesses, from home-based salespeople to major companies, are relocating some or all of their operations to northern Nevada. Other attractive factors include the relatively inexpensive cost of electricity, lower total labor costs, and a great variety of housing options. A short trip up Interstate 80 leads to the welcoming environment of northern Nevada and the unique quality of life that property owners in Incline Village enjoy.