The Bond Measure U Should Vote For (Opinion)

Seth Dallob



I’ve been vocal in my opposition to many of the tax measures that have come before our community over the last year, including the proposed property transfer tax, the TOT tax increase, the minimum wage increase and several others. I oppose Measure N, believing it is poorly written and will do little but increase the inefficiency that haunts our local government. However, when it comes to Measure U, the school bond initiative for Lake Tahoe Unified School District, I find myself in an uncharacteristic position: advocating for its passage.

Our children shouldn’t have to learn in crumbling buildings. It’s as simple as that. The state of our school facilities has reached a critical point that we can no longer ignore. Measure U will fund much-needed facility improvements that are not covered by state funding, addressing issues that have been neglected for far too long.

One of the most pressing concerns is the continued use of “temporary” classrooms that are now over 20 years old and literally falling apart. These structures were never meant to be permanent solutions, yet our students and teachers have been forced to make do with substandard conditions for years. The state of the boiler at the high school is so dire that the District needs to staff the facility 24/7 while it is running for safety issues. Measure U will finally allow us to replace this crumbling infrastructure with decent, permanent classrooms that are conducive to learning.

I’m well aware of the controversies surrounding our district’s administration. The superintendent’s salary, the proportion of funds allocated to administrative costs and how some decisions are made are all valid concerns. The State has innumerable bureaucratic hoops that govern how virtually every dollar is spent, how every roof must be repaired, and countless administrative burdens with the purported purpose of ensuring every student receives a decent education. It’s a truly terrible, wasteful system with few winners that should be drastically reformed. However, none of these concerns matter if the roof leaks, the heater doesn’t work, and the driveways and sidewalks are ridden with potholes.

The physical condition of our schools has a direct impact on student achievement and teacher effectiveness. Studies have consistently shown that poor building conditions can lower standardized test scores, reduce student attendance, and negatively affect teacher morale. By investing in our school facilities, we’re not just fixing buildings – we’re investing in the future of our community.

Measure U is a targeted, responsible approach to addressing these critical infrastructure needs. The funds raised can only be used for specific facility improvements, ensuring that the money goes directly to enhancing our children’s learning environments. All of the money is spent locally, and overseen by an independent committee. This isn’t about padding administrative budgets or funding unnecessary programs – it’s about providing safe, decent spaces where our kids can learn. And, if the bond passes, the District may be able to leverage its funding with additional State money, should Proposition 2 pass this November.

I am a child-free resident and a fierce advocate for fiscal responsibility and cutting waste in government. However, I am a member of the community, recognize the state of our school infrastructure is dire, and am willing to pay my fair share. The cost to individual property owners is relatively modest ($35 per $100,000 of assessed value per year). It is a worthy investment that needs 55% of the vote to pass. A similar bond measure fell just short on the 2022 ballot garnering 54% “yes” votes. Let’s not make the same mistake again. Don’t let the anti-tax fervor over Measure N spill over to hurt our community’s children. Vote no on N, but yes on U.

Seth Dallob is the COO of NexGen Housing Partners, a workforce housing developer with projects in metro Seattle. He is a candidate for the South Tahoe PUD Board of Directors. He and his wife are full-time South Lake Tahoe residents.