The California Honeydrops return for New Years Eve

The California Honeydrops will be playing two nights in North Lake Tahoe at Crystal Bay Club and Casino.

Provided

The California Honeydrops will be on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore for two nights at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Crown Room at 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The California Honeydrops will have special guests The Brothers Comatose and the after party will be with Sam Revenna on Monday.

Sal’s Greenhouse will also be playing with The California Honeydrops on New Year’s Eve.

The California Honeydrops return to Tahoe after a year of touring throughout the US, Australia and Europe in 2019.

The California Honeydrops combine musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, southern soul, delta blues, and New Orleans style dance music.

The crowd is sure to dance and sing along with the fun, upbeat music.

The California Honeydrops actually originated busking at a subway station in Oakland.

While the band has evolved to perform at major venues, they have maintained their raw and organic sound.

The California Honeydrops performed at the popular High Sierra Music Festival in 2018 and Outside Lands this year.

The band’s latest album release, “Call It Home,” will be highlighted during the performances this week.

This concert is for ages 21 and older.

Update: The concerts sold out this week.