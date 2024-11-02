The Cheat Meal: Friend or Foe in a Weight Management Plan?

The “cheat meal,” a scheduled indulgence in foods that are typically restricted, has gained popularity. Proponents argue that it provides psychological and physiological benefits, while critics warn against its potential to derail diet plans, create unhealthy eating habits, and even facilitate a relapse into an addictive relationship with food substances. This article examines the evidence for and against the use of cheat meals and provides a two-pronged recommendation.

Proponents

Psychological Benefits Advocates argue that diets, especially highly restrictive ones, can cause feelings of deprivation that reduce long-term adherence (Wing & Phelan, 2005). Cheat meals, they argue, alleviate these feelings, and actually reduce the likelihood of binge eating (Herman & Polivy, 2008). Additionally, proponents have found cheat meals can increase motivation to adhere even stronger to a longer-term healthy eating pattern (Wing and Phelan, 2005). Moreover, advocates purport the psychological satisfaction derived from cheat meals reduces cravings and overeating episodes, contributing to sustainable weight loss (Herman & Polivy, 2008). The Further, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) does not denigrate any single food or meal regardless of its nutrient value, or lack of it. Rather, they emphasize an “all foods can fit” total diet approach, with overall energy intake geared toward attaining health and weight goals (AND, 2020).

Physiological Benefits In addition to being rewarding psychologically, in an overall calorie restrictive diet, cheat meals may increase metabolic rate. It is suggested that since high-calorie meals can increase levels of the hormone, leptin, and leptin increases satiety and metabolism, the increased leptin levels from cheat meals may counteract the decrease in metabolic rate normally experienced during calorie restriction (Weigle, 1994).

Opponents

Risk of Overeating, Weight Gain, and Binge Eating One concern is that temporarily relaxing dietary parameters can lead to excessive caloric intake, which may negate the benefit from any calorie deficit achieved (Hetherington et al., 2000). Additionally, for individuals with a history of disordered eating, cheat meals can trigger binge eating behaviors, making it difficult to return to healthy eating patterns (Fairburn et al., 2003).

Impact on Dietary Habits Critics argue that cheat meals can perpetuate an unhealthy relationship with food. Inherent in the idea of “cheat meals,” the cheat foods are considered, “bad” and the non-cheat foods, “good.” This dichotomous, black and white, thinking can undermine a balanced approach to eating causing guilt and shame (Polivy & Herman, 1985). Long-term, this mindset may be detrimental to overall dietary habits and mental health.

Addictive Food Substances Although controversial, many credible scholars argue that ultra-processed foods, foods engineered using industrial processes and chemicals, with their excess salt, sugar, fat, flavors, and other additives, share features with addictive drugs (Gearhardt et al., 2011; Rao et al., 2018). Humans are not adapted to these products’ artificially high reward experiences, resulting in overconsumption and sometimes even obsession.

Conclusion

People vary tremendously, psychologically and physiologically in their response to indulgent foods. For some, cheat meals potentially offer psychological relief and possibly aid in maintaining metabolic rate, facilitating adherence to a dietary regimen conducive to weight loss.

However, the risks of overeating, the potential for developing an unhealthy relationship with food, and the risk of re-establishing a food substance addiction, cannot be ignored. If the cheat meal results in excessive caloric intake, unhealthy eating patterns, or a relapse into a food addictive mindset, they should be avoided.

If help is needed in navigating the complex food environment, a registered dietitian can help establish a nourishing, health promoting relationship with food along with long-term weight and health goals.

