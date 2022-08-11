The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

The Trip Out Tour with The Crystal Method

Provided/Billy Presents Music

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound.

The Crystal Method a solo act, with co-founder Scott Kirkland at the helm, presents The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Aug.13.

Tickets are available at the South Lake Tahoe Saloon location or online for between $30-$40.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9.