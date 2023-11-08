The cybersecurity industry needs bolstering, here’s why

Last month, MGM Resorts International and Ceasars Entertainment experienced a massive cybersecurity breach. The high-profile attacks, allegedly caused by a small group of experienced cybercriminals had a sweeping impact on casino operations.

Gaming machines were disrupted; hotel systems, including reservation programs and digital room key access, were stalled; and ATMs were completely disabled. Customer data such as social security numbers and driver’s license information was accessed and stolen during the attack.

The attack not only exposed vulnerabilities in the most elite systems but also highlighted how much daily life has moved online. This applies to the corporate world as much as to individual life: internet users can buy groceries with an app, connect virtually with friends around the globe, and place bets on the next Raiders game without leaving their couch.

Online entertainment — such as video streaming, multi-player gaming, and online gambling — is exploding. This is evident when looking at recent stats on commercial gaming revenue . As such, individuals must take reasonable precautions when navigating the web, especially with personal information and financial transactions. However, the massive attack on MGM and Caesars, two giants in the casino industry, indicates that online safety needs to be bolstered at all levels.

The White House initiative for cybersecurity

The White House has taken notice of this threat and is poised to take action. Earlier this year, a plan prepared by the White House Office of National Cyber Director laid out several key areas in which to address cybersecurity concerns.

The project is titled “The National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy,” and it aims to bring together government agencies, businesses, and the education sector to build a better, stronger, and more robust cybersecurity workforce.

This includes efforts to fill current vacancies in the industry — there are more than 660,000 — and a concerted push toward prioritizing training, skill development, and retention over a broad area of cybersecurity-related jobs.

The plan is also heavily focused on education, proposing integrating cybersecurity learning as early as K-12 education. Colleges and universities will be incentivized to add additional degree programs to their roster, and cybersecurity clinics will become more widely available to students, professionals, and community members.

Biggest challenges for cybersecurity

One of the biggest issues around cybersecurity, which the White House aims to address, is the gap in knowledge around cyber threats. From small community targets to large-scale operations — in Nevada and beyond — cybercriminals often rely on human error to gain access to complex systems.

Over 90 percent of cyber attacks start with phishing. This number is shockingly high, and while it’s a startling revelation, it also presents an opportunity for companies and individuals to defend against future attacks.

The first hurdle organizations need to overcome is that they don’t take cybersecurity seriously enough to invest in having an informed workforce. The second is to create an affordable plan that actually keeps employees informed.

The attacks on MMGM Resorts International and Ceasars Entertainment, for example, were suspected to be one of many similar attacks by the same group of hackers. According to Reuters, “…customers [of the identity management company Okta] were reporting a consistent pattern of attacks where hackers impersonated employees of the companies that victims work, and convinced their information technology helpdesk into providing them duplicate access.”

Educating employees about these types of attacks, as well as providing up-to-date refresher courses and robust training could have stopped the hacking groups from having the broad opportunity to reach such a high-profile organization.

Funding comprehensive training and up-to-date refresher courses is, of course, difficult. As part of the White House initiative, many federal agencies, businesses, universities, and nonprofits have stepped up to help subsidize these programs.

How can users protect themselves?

Cyber security is of national importance, and with the help of initiatives such as “The National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy,” the United States is taking steps to safeguard society and its members from future cyber attacks. Individuals must also do their due diligence to protect themselves and their families from unnecessary risk.

For employees of a major corporation like MGM and casual internet users alike, taking action is necessary to protect yourself from becoming a target. General recommendations include using strong passwords, opting for two-factor authentication (2-FA), and refraining from opening links from unknown parties. When interacting with online entertainment, it’s crucial to engage with reputable sites that emphasize security and actively protect user data.

Those engaging in entertainment that requires financial transactions, such as online sports betting or gaming, should take particular care. Players should seek out safe casino sites , using platforms that demonstrate robust cybersecurity measures to ensure their personal and financial information is heavily guarded.

Do thorough research before engaging with a website or platform, whether for online gambling, shopping, or connecting with friends. If something seems suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is. Doing a quick Google search or checking the credentials of a provider takes only a few minutes, but could be the key to avoiding a devastating cyber scam or attack.

Today’s society is fortunate to have access to cutting-edge entertainment, instant communication with those far away, and efficient solutions to mundane daily tasks. However, these luxuries come with new dangers. Therefore, It is critical to appreciate the benefits of modern technology while also being mindful of the potential risks.