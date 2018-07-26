The Decemberists’ indie folk showcased in South Lake Tahoe

Indie outfit The Decemberists is set to take South Shore by storm on Saturday, July 28.

The group, which formed back in 2000, has seen a range of experiences: The five members have gotten stuck in ruts, but have also explored new approaches and different takes on the folk genre, as is exemplified in its latest album, "I'll Be Your Girl" (March 2018).

"On the last record there were moments when I thought I was making familiar choices. I tried to be mindful in the songwriting process of challenging myself and being a little more critical. The idea was, how can we make unfamiliar choices, turn off the light a little and grope around in the dark a bit?" said lead vocalist Colin Meloy.

It seems like the group navigated the creation of new material successfully.

"Previous Decemberists' records like 'The Hazards of Love' or 'The Crane Wife' have been structured around thematic or musical concepts," but on "I'll Be Your Girl," "the songs share a mood that's steeped in our current times and condition," according to the band's biography.

"One notable element of the new songs is the concision of Meloy's writing, a sharp focus that led to seven of the eleven songs clocking in under three-and-a-half minutes," continues the bio.

Catch this mastery of songwriting, along with entertaining live music, at this weekend's gig. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets cost $56 in advance and $61 on the day of show, and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com. Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action