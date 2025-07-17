The Expendables top the lineup for Tahoe’s newest festival experience

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Big air meets big sound this fall as The Expendables take center stage at the Inaugural Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival September 27–28, at Caesars Republic’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre.

Presented by Visit Lake Tahoe and On Course Events, this free, all-ages festival celebrates Tahoe’s mountain culture, with two days of live music, immersive outdoor activities, vendor experiences, and one of the region’s largest professional Big Air Mountain Bike Competitions.

The Expendables Provided

The Expendables bring their signature fusion of reggae, rock, and surf-punk energy to the amphitheatre’s stage, creating the perfect vibe to match the weekend’s action-packed atmosphere. Known for hits like “Bowl for Two,” “Sacrifice,” and “Down Down Down,” The Expendables have long been fan favorites on the festival circuit, and now they’re bringing their stoke to the Inaugural Tahoe Games.

Additional live music entertainment throughout the festival includes Jakobs Castle, the high-energy project from Jakob Nowell (son of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell), along with performances by 880 South, The Happys, Crowd Surf League, and Lake Tahoe DJ.

Learn more at TahoeGames.com .