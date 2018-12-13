The Golden Dragon Acrobats to start extended run at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Tickets: $41.95 for adults, $26.95 for children ages 5-12 (plus taxes and fees)

Spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics — those are just some of the words used to describe The Golden Dragon Acrobats.

Billed as one of the world's leading Chinese acrobatic troupes, The Golden Dragon Acrobats take the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe for an extended run Dec. 14-29.

"The Golden Dragon performers combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty," states a press release from Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

The performance combines the ancient art of acrobatics with other, some more modern, performance arts, including dance, opera, martial arts and sports.

Residents and visitors alike will have plenty of chances to catch the show, with performances taking place Wednesday through Sunday during the two-week run.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $41.95 plus fees for adults and $26.95 plus fees for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 are not permitted in the show.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster outlets, at http://www.ticketmaster.com and at the box offices located at the entrance to the showrooms.

More information on this and other upcoming shows at Harrah's can be found at http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe.