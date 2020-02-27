The Greyboy Allstars play Saturday at Crystal Bay

The Greyboy Allstars perform this Saturday.

If you go ... What: The Greyboy Allstars When: 9 p.m., Saturday Feb. 29 Where: The Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $25-30 Info: www.greyboyallstars.com/

The Greyboy Allstars along with Maxwell Friedman Group will perform on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

This San Diego-born band is known for their modern funk and soul jazz style.

Their first album came out in 1994 titled, “Freestylin.” Their sound pays homage to the 70s funk-era.

The Greyboy Allstars band members launched solo careers from the success of the group.

The saxophone player, Karl Denson, also played for the Rolling Stones, and his own band called Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

Robert Walter plays the organ, leads his own band called 20th Century Congress, and is a member of the jam band, Phish.

Guitarist and composer Elgin Park is also a Hollywood composer.

Park has scored films including “Donnie Darko,” “Freaks and Geeks,” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.” The Greyboy Allstars is a unique band made of a diverse group of musicians.

There will be an afterparty with The Humidors on the night of the show.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets range from $25-30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the band, visit http://www.greyboyallstars.com.