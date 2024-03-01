The Grove to open at Camp Richardson Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Grove at Camp Richardson Resort opens for lakeside dining March 3. Formerly known as the Beacon Bar & Grill, The Grove honors a part of the resort’s rich history. ExplorUS assumed operations at Camp Richardson in January with plans for $12 million in future improvements. One of the early renovation focuses was reopening the restaurant. ( http://www.camprichardsonresort.com )

“Having dinner or drinks looking at Lake Tahoe is a quintessential experience at Camp Richardson,” said Rob Henderson, Camp Richardson general manager. “We are happy to welcome guests back with a new menu and updated and refreshed décor.”

Henderson added that a complete renovation is planned for the restaurant in the coming years.

The Grove’s name comes from an early part of the resort’s history. In the early 1900s, J.C. Copeland and his wife, Nellie Parmeter Copeland, operated a parcel of land on the southern shore of Lake Tahoe as Copeland’s Grove Resort. A summer campground with cabins, a pier, and a dance pavilion and saloon over the water. The saloon’s bartender later took over as owner, and the name changed to Zeigler’s Grove until it was purchased by Alonzo Richardson, and with his adjoining property, became one of Lake Tahoe’s most popular resorts, Camp Richardson.

The Grove at Camp Richardson will open March 3. Provided / Camp Richardson Hospitality LLC

The Grove’s menu was crafted by Executive Chef Chris Ibarra, formerly chef for the Anaheim Angels Stadium. Ibarra, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, worked for various restaurants in Southern California including the Westin Anaheim Resort before moving to South Lake Tahoe. Menu highlights include a bison bbq bacon burger, miso salmon entree, and fried chicken and beignets, a dish with ricotta beignets, coleslaw, spicy agave, and powdered sugar. Signature cocktails choices range from a barrel-aged WhistlePig Maple old fashioned, The Kokanee made with Hendrick’s gin, housemade cucumber cordial, soda, with a cucumber and lime garnish, and, of course, The Rum Runner.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other immediate plans for the resort include an update of all the historic hotel furnishings, a remodel of the general store, with cabin upgrades starting later this year. Camp Richardson’s popular Oktoberfest returns Oct. 5-6 following a five-year hiatus.

Guests can also now book all the resort’s lodging: hotel, beachside inn, cabins, campground, and RV spots online at http://www.camprichardsonresort.com