‘The Guys’ opens Sept. 12 at the Boathouse Theater

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “The Guys,” opening at the Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse Theater on Sept. 12 for an eight-performance run explores the emotional impact of post-Sept. 11 through the stories and lives of eight firefighters. Based on a true story, playwright and journalist Anne Nelsoncrafted the piece from her own experience of helping a New York fire captain write eulogies for his firefighters who died at the World Trade Center.

“From laughter to tears, to heartbreak, to a feeling of intense hope, we are drawn into this very human experience,” said Diana Evans, director of the Valhalla Tahoe production. “There are only two people on stage and the performance is a simple one-act, but the dialogue and the healing journey the characters both experience is profound and will leave the audience deeply moved.”

The play is a poignant exploration of the healing power of words and shared stories. It is not a story about Sept. 11, but rather about the human ability to craft and share narratives that transform memories into sources of healing, helping people navigate through pain and loss.



Starring Ginger Nicolay-Davis and Brett Robinson, and directed by Diana Evans, this production is supported by the Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District, the City of South Lake Tahoe Fire Department, and Lake Valley Fire Protection District.

“On behalf of the local fire agencies, we are honored to have this production come to our community. The story they are telling describes the culture, what it means to be a firefighter, and the impact of 9/11. South Lake Tahoe Fire, Lake Valley Fire, and Tahoe Douglas Fire have all supported the production by coming out for the photo shoot and we all honor those lives that were lost 23 years ago,” said Jim Drennan, fire chief South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.



Tickets are available at ValhallaTahoe.com . Performances are Sept. 12-14, and Sept.19-21 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.