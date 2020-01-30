The Illeagles ‘Tribute to the Eagles’ at North Shore

The Illeagles, Eagles tribute band, performs at Crystal Bay Club Casino Saturday.

If you go ... What: The Illeagles “Tribute to the Eagles” When: 9 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1 Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room (14 State Highway 28) Tickets: $20 Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

Are you a fan of The Eagles?

Well, the crew of Illeagles are the ultimate Eagles fans.

The Illeagles was started by six friends who came together to share their passion for the band.

While also being highly fluent musicians, The Illeagles, who with ample practice and dedication to the hits, became a renowned eagles Tribute band.

At 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, The Illeagles will be performing in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

The Illeagles play each song with their own flare and energy while paying homage to The Eagles.

Sing along with songs like “Desperado” “Heartache Tonight” and “Life in the Fast Lane” that will light up the room with nostalgia.

Tickets to the show are $20 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

This show is for ages 21 and older.