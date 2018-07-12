The Infamous Stringdusters performs two nights of bluegrass at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Bluegrass shines at Harrah's Lake Tahoe this week thanks to genre frontrunners The Infamous Stringdusters, who take the stage for two performances in the coming days.

For those unfamiliar with the group — known for songs like "Walking On the Moon" and "Colorado" — the Tennessee-based band specializes in progressive bluegrass.

"In a genre known for traditionalism, the 'Dusters have consistently covered new ground, inspired fans, and redefined what a bluegrass band can be," states The Infamous Stringdusters' online biography.

The ensemble formed in 2005 and has grown tremendously popular in the time that's passed: At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, The Infamous Stringdusters won Best Bluegrass Album for 2017's "Laws of Gravity."

"I just hope that our music gives people a chance to feel free; free from the burdens of everyday life that we all have, free to just be themselves and be happy," said guitarist and vocalist Andy Falco.

"It's an amazing gift to play this music, to share this journey with these guys," added bassist and vocalist Travis Book. "I wouldn't trade it for anything, there's no other gig I'd rather have, no other place I'd rather be than in the moment making this music. This band, our organization and crew, we're a family and I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope we can do this for years to come."

The rest of the band includes Jeremy Garrett (fiddle, vocals), Andy Hall (dobro, vocals) and Chris Pandolfi (banjo, vocals).

Catch The Infamous Stringdusters at 11 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, July 17-18. General admission tickets begin at $27.52 and are available online via Ticketmaster.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action