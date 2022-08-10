The Lake House expands outdoors, doubles capacity

The Lake House has expanded and now offers outdoor seating.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House Tahoe, a restaurant steeped in history dating back to 1983, was recently acquired by the Lake Tahoe AleWorX family of restaurants in February 2022.

Once the transfer was finalized, between locals Jeff and Misty Sparrow to Luca Genasci, his team quickly got to work on constructing the approved plans for an outdoor patio expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Lake House Tahoe to our AleWorX family of restaurants,” said Founder/CEO, Luca Genasci. “You can expect the same high quality culinary creations and upscale service delivered over the years, but now we’ve added an all-new outdoor patio option to enjoy the Tahoe vibe.”

The Lake House Tahoe features classy comfort food prepared by Executive Chef Jimi Nakamatsu and is served with an eclectic mountain modern ambiance.

“Being a part of the progression and growth this summer has been a blast,” said Nakamatsu. “South Lake Tahoe has experienced a much needed infusion of fine dining and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that movement.”

The Lake House fine dining restaurant offers indoor seating and has recently expanded outdoors.

Provided

The Lake House Tahoe serves American cuisine featuring signature dishes such as Hamachi Ceviche, Escargot, Duck Two Ways, King Crab Legs and crowd favorites Scallops & Prawn Chimichurri or Death By Chocolate.

The restaurant, open from 5 p.m. seven days a week and located at 1181 Emerald Bay Road, also plans to start Chef Wine Pairing Dinners, local’s lunch specials and community fundraisers.

For more information, visit http://www.TheLakeHouseTahoe.com .