‘How The Grouch Stole Christmas Last Tour Ever’ at Crystal Bay Casino

The Grouch with MURS play at Crystal Bay Casino Dec. 18.

Provided

The Grouch will perform the 12th and final “The Grouch Stole Christmas, Last Tour Ever” with fellow rapper and special guest, MURS, next week.

The Grouch is an American Rapper, also known as Corey Scoffern.

The Grouch’s music is made up of lo-fi beats mixed with rap lyrics that verbalize real life struggles.

The Grouch is the founding member of the infamous Living Legends crew along with other founding member rapper Mystik Journeymen.

Living Legends is a collective of MC’s and DJ’s that range from the Bay Area, Japan and Europe that started in the early 90s.

Living Legends artists promoted and performed their music independently, which was impressive for the indie-rap movement at the time.

The Grouch, being in charge of his own production, released his first album “Nothing Changes” on cassette in 1996.

The Grouch wasn’t the first in his family to be inspired by music, his father Stu Blank was a well-known Bay Area musician.

The Grouch is a prominent figure in the Hip Hop/Rap scene, releasing over 10 independent projects.

While The Grouch has mainly worked solo, he’s had several collaborations such as The Grouch & Eli and Zion I & The Grouch.

The show is this at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay and is for ages 21 and over.