The latest on Stateline explosion

Staff Report
April 2, 2018
Nevada Highway Patrol
Emergency vehicles are blocking traffic through Stateline.
An explosion occurred just after 5 a.m. Sunday in Stateline outside the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel. The blast left a large crater in U.S. 50 and closed the highway through Sunday. Nobody was injured.