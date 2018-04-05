The Loft hosts end of ski season bash to welcome spring

The time for skiing and riding is coming to an end, as most resorts are currently scheduled to close by mid-April. In an effort to conclude the season with good vibes, The Loft is hosting an all-out bash on Friday, April 13.

"Come celebrate the end of another winter season and welcome in the freshness of spring," states a press release from The Loft.

The party features the talents of Bay Area-based musician Christian Martin, whose "love affair with electronic music began in 1995, as an early attendee at Southern California's legendary Moontribe Full Moon Desert parties," according to the release.

Martin submerged himself into the club culture of the late '90s in New York, London and Los Angeles before settling in San Francisco and playing records under the guidance of his brother.

"Christian's intense love for music vibrates through the speakers, floors and walls at every event he plays. His sixth sense for what makes the dancefloor tick, Jedi-like DJ mastery and connection with the crowd are what make his sets unique and capable of healing," states the artist's online biography.

"Thanks to his emotional and psychedelic take on house, techno and bassy breaks, Christian has developed the reputation as an afterhours and sunrise specialist," continues the bio.

Sounds like he'll make the perfect headliner for a late-night party that brings ski season to a close.

Tickets for the End of Season Party cost $20, plus tax and fees, and are available at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

The event begins at 10 p.m. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.