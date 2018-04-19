The Loft hosts Marchesi Antinori Estate Wine Dinner

The Loft, a South Shore establishment that specializes both in live entertainment and dining, has announced the latest installment in its winemaker dinner series: the Marchesi Antinori Estate Wine Dinner, held Wednesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.

"Each of the five prix fixe courses will be thoughtfully paired with Antinori wines, grown at their home estate located in northern Italy. Come meet the Antinori team and learn how this Italian winery has won the hearts of wine lovers all around the world," states a press release from The Loft.

Frank Trotta, the venue's certified sommelier and culinary expert, designed the menu for the evening, which includes pairings like eggplant and goat cheese bruschetta with Santa Cristina "Campogrande" Orvieto, and wild boar and mushroom cannelloni with Antinori Villa Toscana Rosso.

Additional wines that will make an appearance throughout the evening include Antinori "Guado Al Tasso" Vermentino, Antinori "Il Bruciato" Bolgheri and Santa Cristina Vin Santo.

According to Marquis Piero Antinori, "ancient roots play an important role in our work, but have never been a limit to our innovative spirit."

It's a characteristic that shines in the menu's featured pairings.

"Antinori Wines has a collection with the highest character and excellence in every vintage and The Loft's menu is going to provide a true culinary experience," said Paul Reder, co-owner of The Loft.

Tickets cost $89 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and are available online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com, along with additional information.