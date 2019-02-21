The Loft in South Lake Tahoe hosting Oscars watch party

If you go …

It's the biggest night in Hollywood — the Oscars.

The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Feb. 24, and to celebrate The Loft is hosting a free viewing party.

Watch the entire awards ceremony — which we're willing to bet goes beyond three hours, despite assurances from the spineless Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — on The Lofts large HD screens.

The Loft, in case you're unfamiliar, offers a cozy cool lounge setting perfect for watching the Oscars.

Attendees of legal age receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon entry.

Also The Loft, which is located in Heavenly Village, will be awarding a $200 gift certificate prize to the person who can name the most winners in each category.

While viewership of the Academy Awards has been on a downward trend in recent years, the 2019 ceremony promises to be extra intriguing. Aside from all the films up for consideration, this will be only the fifth time the ceremony proceeds without a host — see the ridiculousness surrounding Kevin Hart.

Further controversy erupted after the Academy announced, in an effort to keep the event under three hours, it would air a shortened, taped version of the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short.

The Academy reversed course after backlash from actors and industry bigwigs.

If neither of those controversial developments entices you, why not still tune in to express your outrage over every Oscar win by "Bohemian Rhapsody"?

Doors for The Loft's viewing party open at 4 p.m. The broadcast starts at 5.