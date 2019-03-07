The Loft Tahoe hosting Franciscan winemaker dinner

Where: The Loft (1021 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.)

If you go …

We've said it a million times: few joys in life rival good food paired with good booze.

That may never be more true than on Wednesday, March 13, at The Loft in Heavenly Village.

The theater/restaurant/bar/lounge is hosting another one of its "winemaker dinners" and you're not going to want to miss this one.

Franciscan is the winemaker paired with this five-course meal. According to its website, Franciscan was founded in 1973 by Justin Meyer and Raymond Duncan in Napa Valley.

While the cabernet sauvignon is the backbone of Franciscan, the winemaker also produces variertals that include chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé and blends

"We pride ourselves on pushing the envelope in our winemaking craft while recognizing the legacy of our rich heritage," states the Franciscan website.

For Wednesday's dinner, the evening starts with roasted eggplant and goat cheese bruschetta (garlic crostini topped with eggplant, roasted red peppers and goat cheese) paired with a 2017 sauvignon blanc.

From there, the meal moves on to blood orange sea scallops (pan seared jumbo scallops with a chardonnay-blood orange beurre blanc) and a 2016 chardonnay.

Next on the menu is gnocchi with duck sugo (ricotta dumplings topped with a hearty sauce of duck and wild mushrooms) paired with a 2013 Franciscan reserve merlot.

The fourth dish is what we would consider the "main course": roasted lamb chops (tender lamb with cabernet demi glace and blackberry relish over sweet potato mash) with a 2015 cabernet sauvignon.

To close out the night: a selection of homemade dark chocolates and imported cheeses paired with Franciscan's 2014 "Magnificat" (a Bordeaux blend).

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30.

Tickets are $89 plus tax/gratuity per person. Learn more about The Loft and purchase tickets at thelofttahoe.com. Learn more about Franciscan at http://www.franciscan.com.