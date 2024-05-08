The Mane Event celebrates Between Horses and Humans, Cowork Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Mane Event, a fundraiser for Between Horses and Humans, a youth-oriented nonprofit serving Douglas County and the Lake Tahoe area that teaches kids life skills through horsemanship. The Mane Event is Saturday, June 1, from 2-5 p.m. at Cowork Tahoe, 3079 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe.

The event features live music, animal meet and greet, food and beverages, silent auction, kids raffle and face-painting, community mural painting, games and more. Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for kids.

For the second year, Cowork Tahoe powered by Untethered has offered a $35,000 match to funds raised at the event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cowork Tahoe and the merger of the two coworking spaces located in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove.

A Between Horses and Humans volunteer helps a student gain life skills through horsemanship. BHH is hosting the Mane Event fundraiser on Saturday, June 1, at Cowork Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe. Provided

Trevor Pipkin and his wife Grace, co-founders of Untethered, joined with Cowork founders David and Jamie Orr, in the merger of the two coworking locations to provide a community for freelancers, entrepreneurs, remote workers and visitors to thrive in a clean, modern workspace near the shores of Lake Tahoe.

“All of us at Cowork and Untethered firmly believe in three things: family, mental health and service,” Pipkin said. “So, while we like creating great businesses, great products and great experiences, we also make sure we’re giving back to the communities in which we operate.”

Pipkin said BHH serves a critical role in the community by helping youth develop and connect themselves with their own authentic and capable selves as they learn to handle and care for the horses.

“Horses can teach us to trust more people, communicate better and build important relationships,” he said. “In my own youth, working with horses helped me reduce anxiety and fear based on trauma. The fear I had as a kid was replaced with trust, then confidence, and I was and still am able to take those things into any kind of situation today. It’s a big part of why we support BHH.”

Proceeds from the event go toward care and feeding of BHH’s horses, equipment and programming.

Purchase tickets at givebutter.com/bhhmaneevent , and visit betweenhorsesandhumans.org for more information about the program.

The city of South Lake Tahoe requests attendees consider car-pooling to the event, or to consider alternative transportation options.