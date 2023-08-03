‘The Mane Event’ Fundraiser to Benefit Between Horses and Humans, donations matched

Untethered is hosting this amazing fundraising event for Between Horses & Humans in August, and providing $25,000 in matching funds.

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Untethered Space, an outdoor inspired workspace in South Lake Tahoe, will host a fundraiser to benefit Between Horses and Humans, a local non-profit on Saturday August 12, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at their Zephyr Cove location in Round Hill Village.

Between Horses and Humans is a 501c3 that has been working with youth ages 7-18 in the Carson Valley and South Lake Tahoe area since 2009. BHH provides a welcoming, nonjudgmental place for children and youth to set aside the labels and challenges of their everyday lives, giving them a unique opportunity to connect with their own authentic and capable selves as they learn to handle and care for horses. At BHH lives are changed and hearts are healed.

The event is adult and child friendly and will feature delicious appetizers and beverages from Maggie’s of the Desolation Hotel, a fun filled Kids Zone, Meet & Greet with Horses from Healing Arenas Inc., Mane & Tail Painting, horse painted art, a live ‘Fund-a-Need’ auction and more. Tickets are $70 for adults and $30 for children.

Additionally, ‘The Mane Event’ launches a remarkable $25,000 match program. Thanks to the generous support of Untethered Space, your donations from August 12th to October 31st will have double the impact!

Here’s how it works: For every dollar you donate, Untethered Space will match it, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $25,000. That means your contribution will go twice as far in supporting our cause!

Whether you’re attending The Mane Event or unable to join us in person, you can still make a difference. Every donation made in honor of ‘The Mane Event’ will count towards this incredible match program. Together, let’s maximize the impact of our collective efforts!

To purchase tickets, visit BHHevents.org. 100% of proceeds will go to benefit Between Horses and Humans.

To learn more about BHH or the other participating organizations visit untethered space, betweenhorsesandhumans.org, healingarenas.org, or desolationhotel.com/maggies.