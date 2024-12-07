Molly Kelly, a Tahoe local and now award-winning published author, credits much of her success to this community that has supported her from the very beginning. Her journey started with a simple idea, but like many ideas, it could have easily stayed just that—an idea.

However, the encouragement of those around her kept her going, and today, she’s able to share her work with readers around the basin and nationally.

In her latest book, The Marvelous Mrs. Claus, Molly presents a fresh take on the holiday classic, showing that Mrs. Claus isn’t confined to the kitchen while there’s work to be done. In this version, she’s hands-on, leading by example in a spirit of teamwork and collaboration to pull off the Christmas miracle. As Molly puts it, “There are great lessons throughout this book, and my favorite is probably when the village’s retired elves teach the kinder elves how to make toys by hand.”

Catherine Lockner Church Provided

The book truly came to life when Molly met Catherine Lockner Church, a local Tahoe artist and professor at the community college, at Tahoe Parents Nursery School. These two busy parents embraced the challenge of helping to flesh out Mrs. Claus’s story, transforming her from a traditional figure into someone with a broader, more vibrant role in the holiday magic. Together, the duo has created a story they are excited to share with their hometown.

Both Molly and Catherine are thrilled to present The Marvelous Mrs. Claus at the Festival of Lights on December 13-14, where they will be signing books and celebrating the season with the community. The book is available for purchase in stores throughout South Lake Tahoe and visit her online site at marvelousmrsclaus.com . It’s a heartfelt tribute to the town that has supported Molly’s creative journey, and a perfect addition to anyone’s holiday reading list.

Store and shops that are supporting The Marvelous Mrs. Claus (Cuppa Tahoe is hosting Mrs. Claus readings throughout December, Tahoe Toys & Treasures, Cork n’ More, Will & Ivey, Elevate Wellness is hosting a book signing Dec 14, Freebird, Ernies, Tahoe Parents Nursery School, Safeway-Roundhill, Casey’s, CoWork, Untethered, Westside Coffee, Red Hut, Gaialicious)