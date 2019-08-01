The Matt Gilmour Band with The Cuckoos perform at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe

The Matt Gilmour Band performs with the Cuckoos Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Saturday night.

Matt Gilmour Band / Facebook

If you go ... What: The Matt Gilmour Band with The Cuckoos When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (50 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $25 Info: hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Here at Lake Tahoe Action, we love those under-the-radar shows. Sure, we get amped when the likes of The Who come to Tahoe, but there’s just something exciting when a lesser known act graces us with their talents. Yes, this is the same concept behind hipster culture, but let’s be honest — we all love thinking we know a secret.

This weekend’s top show that probably isn’t on your calendar but most definitely should be is the Matt Gilmour Band, which performs at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday night.

Gilmour is the driving force behind the eponymous act, which also consists of A.J. Vincent and Mike Hidalgo. If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because he is the son of Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour. And while his dad’s sound plays an undeniably influential role, the Matt Gilmour Band’s tracks are intricate and beautiful enough to stand on their own.

Songs like “Sunset” feel like welcomed sound therapy, awakening a sense of ease that will have you swaying and reaching for a lighter to hold up in a darkened venue.

The band’s sound can be described as introspective, which could be attributed to Gilmour’s previous cancer diagnosis, according to the band’s website.

“After I was diagnosed with cancer, something in me changed,” Gilmour said per the band’s “about” page. “I was fed up with who I was, and I knew I needed to start many things in my life from scratch.”

The adversity definitely comes through in the music, especially in songs like “Dear,” which take on a more aggressive and raw tone.

Trust us when we say this: fans of good music will not want to miss this show.

The Matt Gilmour Band performs with the Cuckoos on Saturday at the Hard Rock. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9.

Tickets are $25 and include bottomless well drinks. Find tickets and information at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.