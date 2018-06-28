The Morning After café opens in South Lake Tahoe

Owners of Pick 6 Sports Lounge on Harrison Avenue are broadening Tahoe's foodie horizons with a new café next door.

Dubbed The Morning After, South Shore's newest restaurant boasts a custom coffee blend, organic waffles and a rooftop seating area.

The café opened June 22, about two weeks behind schedule, because management could not find enough employees, according to Shannon Bradley, area director for Pick 6. Bradley is currently filling the role of the café manager.

"Everyone's stoked that we offer something to do now and they don't have to go far," Bradley said.

He hopes the café will serve as a hub for locals and visitors looking for quality and ethically sourced coffee and food.

The Morning After developed a custom coffee blend with McLaughlin Coffee Company in Berkeley and is focused on being recognized for good coffee, according to Bradley. Currently, it is serving waffles from Bake a Wish Bakery in Pleasanton, California, which is operated by the same owners, as well as breakfast burritos and handcrafted espresso drinks.

Bradley said the menu will expand when the café is more established. As a Los Angeles native, he wants to see The Morning After offer the vegan, organic or environmentally friendly foods that currently flood the new wave of restaurants in Southern California.

"Tahoe is sort of a food desert, it would be so nice to bring a little more (variety) up here," he said.

The name for the café was inspired by the bar next door, Pick 6; the idea being that when customers have a long night at Pick 6, they can go to the café "the morning after," Bradley said.

The interior is dominated by wood and metal furniture, with wood and brick designs on the walls. A mural by Vince Gamma, an artist based in the Bay Area, complements the space. There are Wi-Fi, outlets and USB ports for those looking for a place to work, and a garden seating area is being added behind the building.

The operating hours are subject to change, but the café currently opens at 7 a.m. and could be open until 10 p.m. if it proves to be popular. Bradley hopes to feature evening activities like karaoke nights.