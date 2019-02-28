The Motet playing 2 shows at Crystal Bay Casino Lake Tahoe

Throw it back to a funkier time, a better time this weekend and go see The Motet in Crystal Bay. Hell, go see them twice.

The band, formed in Denver, is all about escaping; as their bio states: "Music and escapism go hand-in-hand."

"When you're listening to us, I want your mind to be taken away from wherever you are during the day and into some other place. It's all about that," drummer Dave Watts said in the bio.

The Motet is a bit of a throwback to the funk and soul sound of the '70s, but somehow the band still manages to sound contemporary.

"We want to take people on a journey," singer Lyle Divinsky said in the band bio. "In order to go on a journey, you have to participate. You can't just simply let it happen around you. You have to give yourself into that journey. Everything is open. You're free to be yourself. You're free to go on that adventure and journey. We want to be the catalyst for listeners to understand themselves and the world around them."

The band has been at it since 1998. However, they really emerged in 2016 with the addition of Divinsky and saxophone player Drew Sayers. The band released the album "Totem" and played a sold out show in one of the greatest venues in the country: Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Luck you, there's two chances to see The Motet in a less scenic but far more intimate setting this weekend. The Motet is performing Friday and Saturday at the Crystal Bay Casino.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the band at themotet.com.