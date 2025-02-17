The Painted Rose expands, empowering South Lake Tahoe women

STATELINE, Nev. – The Painted Rose, a woman-owned hair removal and skincare studio in Stateline, Nev. is redefining the beauty and skincare experience. Specializing in body sugaring, an organic hair removal practice, and customized skincare services; this local business is taking an unconventional approach to the beauty industry, offering unique services in an uplifting, empowering space.

As 2025 is well underway, Tara Nash, owner and founder of The Painted Rose is tackling her New Year’s resolutions headfirst, kicking off the year by moving upstairs from her first location to expand her studio space itself, as well as her business operations.

Tara Nash, owner and founder of The Painted Rose Provided

The Painted Rose has been part of South Lake Tahoe’s local business landscape for close to three years, initially opening in 2022.

“Being able to do my own thing is what inspired me to open The Painted Rose,” Nash said. “Especially as a mom, it’s hard to be able to find time for everything. I wanted to have control of my time, and be empowered by that; it was a big part of why I wanted to open my business.”

When Nash first opened The Painted Rose, her initial space was just enough for her treatment room for her clients and a small retail space. Shortly after opening, she expanded her space to the unit next door; and quickly realized she needed to continue to expand.

“I was constantly getting overbooked with clients and had nowhere for my clients to go,” Nash said. “So I wanted to continue the growth and expansion.”

The “beauty and ink” studio takes a unique approach to beauty services, offering body sugaring hair removal, customized brow services such as brow lamination and brow staining, and even permanent makeup solutions, including microblading and ombre brows. Nash takes an individualized spin on the standard beauty industry, offering other services such as tiny tattoos to her clientele, as well; including customized tiny tattoos and even heart freckles.

Matching the growth of her studio space, Nash is embodying a forward-thinking mindset, bringing on additional employees to assist in the growth of The Painted Rose.

“It’s exciting to continue to work to have my business grow,” Nash said. “With this expansion, I have hired a new esthetician, who will be solely focused on skincare and facials, as well.”

While Nash is actively overseeing her business operations, she thrives being the “Master of One” rather than a “Jack of all Trades.” Now, Nash focuses exclusively on body sugaring and brow services, including permanent makeup.

“Being able to create art and people trust me enough with an intimate experience is incredibly empowering,” Nash said. “I love that I’m able to connect with women all day, it’s truly a fun experience. The South Lake Tahoe community itself is so powerful, I truly couldn’t imagine The Painted Rose being anywhere else.”

Looking forward, Nash is excited to continue to adapt and service the local community and continue to provide beauty services to consistently empower her clientele.

“I love my community and how much South Lake Tahoe locals show up for my business,” Nash said. “Keep good word of mouth, tell your friends, and spread the love on why you love us. Anyone is welcome at The Painted Rose.”

Nash herself, along with her new esthetician are both actively taking new clients. For more information or to book an appointment at The Painted Rose, visit https://www.thepaintedrose.com/ , or call 530-416-8922.

The Painted Rose is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade #3C on the third floor, Stateline, Nev. 89449.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.