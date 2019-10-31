The Polish Ambassador brings electronic beats to Crystal Bay Club

The Polish Ambassador will be at the Crystal Bay Club in North Lake Tahoe.

Provided

The Polish Ambassador, also known as David Sugalski, will bring his electronic beats to the North Shore on Friday, Nov. 1, at Crystal Bay Club.

Sugalski is known for his significant impact on the millennial generation art and festival scene. Sugalski released his first album in 2006 titled Diplomatic Immunity which gained popularity. A Microsoft-funded video game discovered his talent and hired Sugalski to create the soundtrack for a videogame. Since then, he has performed at numerous concerts and festivals.

Sugalski, originally from the Bay Area, has used his clout to launch the Permaculture Action Movement and the Village Building Convergence both which influence tangible community change involving sustainable art and nutrition.

The Polish Ambassador has released 17 albums and numerous remixes.

His music has evolved with new styles which explains the ambiguity of their particular genre that ranges from electronic to hip hop and even includes a bit of soul.

At the show, The Polish Ambassador will have special guest Random Rab.

There will be an afterparty featuring Disco Terrorist and Funksalot. This is a 21 and over event.

The Polish Ambassador will be back in Tahoe for the annual Snowglobe music festival in late December.