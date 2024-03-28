The remarkable return of Sandhill Cranes

As spring returns to Lake Tahoe, a story of resilience and resurgence is also unfolding. It’s the migration of the Sandhill Cranes – magnificent birds that once upon a time had all but vanished from the Tahoe region.

“March is a big month for Sandhill Crane migration over and through the Tahoe Region, as thousands of nocturnally migrating cranes will pass overhead,” says TINS co-founder and executive director Will Richardson, “but more and more, these cranes are stopping to spend the summer here.”

Formerly a popular game bird, only an estimated 3-4 pairs were believed to nest in the entire state of California in 1944. In 1970, lawmakers in the state took decisive action granting Sandhill Cranes “fully protected” status. Six years later, nests were documented in the Sierra Valley, but it was still many decades before they started to reach the Tahoe region. In 2015, a milestone was reached when a breeding pair with a colt was discovered at Teichert Ponds in Truckee. In 2018, a pair began nesting at Grass Lake near Luther Pass, the first documented breeders in the Lake Tahoe basin.

Sandhill Crane in the Sierra Valley. Provided / Will Richardson and TINs.

“It’s thrilling that these birds have recovered to the point that an increasing number of pairs are breeding in our region, something they likely hadn’t done in over 150 years,” says Richardson, “but people need to be mindful that they are still highly susceptible to disturbance, and should be given plenty of space whenever a nest or a pair with a colt is found.”

The big winter of 2023 led to a major uptick in attempted nesting in Tahoe, with additional breeding either suspected or confirmed at Pope Marsh, Washoe Meadows State Park, and the Upper Truckee Marsh. Unfortunately, not all of these nests were successful last year.

“We believe that the Upper Truckee Marsh nest likely failed due to disturbance from recreational paddlers,” says Richardson, “despite the fact that the California Tahoe Conservancy posted clear signage for paddlers to stay away from the active nest.” Other nesting sites, such as those at Washoe Meadows State Park or the Teichert Ponds in Truckee may be subject to disturbance from people walking their dogs off leash.

The resurgence of Sandhill Cranes in Tahoe is a testament to conservation efforts and the resilience of nature. Still, it’s imperative that the public remain vigilant stewards of these fragile habitats. As these birds reclaim their ancestral nesting grounds, please remember to afford them the space and respect they deserve.

To learn more about the research and conservation efforts led by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, visit their website at Tahoe Institute for Natural Science .