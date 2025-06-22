The Return of Yellow Pesky Powder at Lake Tahoe

It’s back! Every June, the eerie yellow pollen arrives, an unwelcome guest dusting everything in sight. Reaching for a tissue and a plan, I brace myself for the season. During my research for the honey book, a Reno beekeeper, eager to introduce me to his new queen bees, shared his wisdom about nature’s nectar. I left with a jar of his golden honey, and, following his advice, I took a daily tablespoon of the local product. Honey experts suggested that consuming local honey could help my immune system adapt to the local pollen, reducing allergy miseries. Whether it was the honey, or a combo of tactics, I found myself better equipped to face the yellow powder that coated my world on the South Shore.

The presence of yellow pollen in the Lake Tahoe area during early summer is a common phenomenon. Here’s its potential health impacts, and tips to adapt to the yucky yellow stuff.

So, What is Yellow Pollen, Anyhow? Yellow pollen in the Tahoe area, in early summer, is primarily from pine trees. Pine trees are prolific pollen producers, and their pollen is easily spread by the wind. The result: Tell-tale yellow dust that can coat your car, yard, clothes, and even be visible on the lake’s surface.

Is the Yucky Powder Unhealthy? Nah, but it can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, like me, and maybe you. Symptoms of tree pollen allergies include sneezing, itchy eyes, throat, and watery eyes. Blame it on the body’s immune system overreacting to the pollen, releasing histamine that causes inflammation.

How to Deal with Yellow Pollen: Check local pollen forecasts: (AccuWeather website) to anticipate high pollen days. Keep Windows and Doors Closed: This helps prevent pollen from entering your home. Shower and Change Clothes: After being outdoors, shower and change clothes to zap pollen. Try Allergy Medications: Over-the-counter antihistamines can help alleviate symptoms. Consider an Air Purifier (or two): An air purifier with a HEPA filter can help remove pollen from indoor air. And consider what you consume, too…

Anti-Pollen Diet: Hydration: Drinking plenty of water and tea to help thin nasal mucus and ease congestion. Vitamin C-rich foods: Some studies suggest Vitamin C may have antihistamine properties. Consider citrus fruits, berries, and bell peppers. Probiotic-rich foods: Probiotics may help curb the immune response. Yogurt is a good source.

Honey to the Rescue: Go ahead—drizzle honey in your yogurt, like I do. Check out local honey producers. Warning: To avoid infant botulism, don’t feed honey to a baby who is younger than one year.

In a nutshell, by July sometime the yellow dust will say goodbye and you’ll be ready for other summertime air quality culprits—but you’ll be better prepared.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com