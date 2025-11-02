The right way to start a workout routine (and stick with it)
If you’re ready to move more, feel better, and build long-term health, the best place to start is with a well-balanced fitness routine. It doesn’t have to be complicated; just consistent, thoughtful, and built around what you enjoy.
Start Smart
Before jumping into a new workout program, especially if you’re managing a health condition or haven’t been active in a while, check in with your healthcare provider. A quick conversation can help ensure your training plan matches your health needs and goals.
Ease Into It
Going too hard, too fast is the most common mistake I see. Start with short, moderate sessions — think brisk walking, light biking, or bodyweight circuits — and slowly build toward the recommended 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. That breaks down to about 30 minutes, five days a week.
Do What You Love
Let’s be honest: you’re way more likely to stick with something you actually enjoy. Whether it’s hiking trails, dancing in your living room, spinning, or strength training, your favorite way to move is the best place to start.
Mix It Up
Variety keeps your workouts fresh and helps avoid overuse injuries. Change the activity, the location, or even the time of day. Mountain bike on the weekends, take a yoga class midweek, or explore new strength workouts — keep it interesting.
Prep Right, Recover Well
Always warm up before diving into your workout. Dynamic stretching and light cardio (like walking or jump rope) get your blood flowing and muscles ready. And don’t skip the cool-down; a few minutes of walking and static stretching helps your heart rate come down and prevents stiffness.
Dress for Success
Wear gear that suits the activity and the season. Supportive footwear is key, especially for impact sports or trail work.
Don’t Forget Strength
Muscle-strengthening exercises, like resistance bands, weights, yoga, or Pilates, should be part of your week, at least twice. Be sure to target all major muscle groups: legs, hips, back, chest, arms, shoulders, and core.
Greg Piteo, MS, CSCS, CSCCA, USAWL1 is a performance coach at Barton Performance. Learn more about performance programs tailored to your abilities and goals at BartonHealth.org or by emailing performance@bartonhealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.