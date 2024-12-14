The role of diet in inflammation

Inflammation is a natural immune response designed to protect the body from harm as that experienced from infections and injuries. However, when inflammation becomes pervasive and chronic, it can contribute to many health issues.

For instance, persistent low-grade inflammation can damage blood vessels, contributing to atherosclerosis and increasing the risk of heart disease (Ridker, 2016). Similarly, inflammation contributes to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes (Donath, 2014). And, the connection between inflammation and arthritis, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, is well established. Inflammation can also lead to certain cancers.

Particular foods can increase inflammation but other foods can decrease it. These foods work primarily through the body’s immune system.

Inflammatory Cytokines

Cytokines are small proteins secreted and released by a variety of immune system cells. They can bind to pathogens as part of the cascade of inflammatory events that defend against invasion.

However, refined sugars, saturated fats, and highly processed foods can facilitate overproduction of these cytokines and elevate inflammation.

Prostaglandins

Prostaglandins are also part of the inflammatory response with virtually every cell in the body having the ability to produce them.

The omega-6 fatty acid, arachidonic acid, is a necessary precursor for prostaglandin production. Arachidonic acid is high in ultra-processed foods, beef, the fatty parts of poultry, and plant oils. Consuming too much, particularly with insufficient omega-3 fatty acids, can elevate this omega-6 and increase inflammation.

Free Radicals

Free radicals are molecules with an unpaired electron available to take an electron from other molecules. When free radicals enter the body, they take electrons away from useful molecules, destroy them, and disrupt cell processes. This is a type of oxidation and is called oxidative stress.

Processed meats, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol contain free radicals that promote oxidative stress.

Saturated Fats

Saturated fats, particularly those in commercial meats, affect the immune system in a variety of ways and further increasing inflammation.

Alcohol

Alcohol can also directly damage liver tissue and gut epithelial (lining) cells causing inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory Foods

Fortunately, there are a variety of foods that actually reduce inflammation.

The eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3 fatty acids found in many fatty fish and shellfish suppress the production of cytokines and prostaglandins (Calder, 2020).

Turmeric contains curcumin which can inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines and enzymes, reducing inflammation at the molecular level (Gupta et al., 2013).

Plant foods such as fruits, nuts, chocolate, leafy greens, and tea are rich in antioxidants including vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Polyphenols additionally reduce the release of arachidonic acid and hence prostaglandins.

Conclusion

Food can exacerbate or mitigate the inflammation that contributes to the high rates of diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and arthritis. Regularly consuming refined carbohydrates, processed foods, fried foods, saturated fats, trans fats, red meat, and alcohol can contribute to chronic inflammation.

However, replacing these with anti-inflammatory foods and spices such as leafy greens and plant foods, turmeric, and fatty fish can actually reduce inflammation.

If you have a diet related chronic disease, inflammation likely contributes. Working with a registered dietitian can help you develop a sustainable anti-inflammatory health promoting intake.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific, in South Lake Tahoe & Sacramento, CA, Minden, NV, and Ashland, OR. He does telehealth as well. Appointments can be requested online at MNTScientific.com. Inquiries can be directed to info@mntscientific.com