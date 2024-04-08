The Shops at Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe announces 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup

STATELINE, Nev. – The Shops at Heavenly Village have unveiled forty free shows for the Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series.

Gary Casteel, President & CEO of Trans Sierra Investments/The Shops at Heavenly Village, reflects on the series’ evolution, “Over the years, the HVSCS has become more than just a concert series; it’s a legacy event that both locals and visitors eagerly anticipate. The unique blend of live music in our picturesque village, under the iconic Heavenly gondola and against the majestic mountain backdrop, creates an unparalleled experience. We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has made Heavenly Village a key part of their Lake Tahoe experience.”

This year’s series showcases a diverse range of musical talent, from Rick Hays & American Steel, Reckless Envy and Huckleberry Road to the lively performances of Mariachi Cazadores. Audience favorites making a return include Reno’s Audioboxx, the soulful reggae beats of Jake Nielson and the high energy country entertainer Greg Austin. Top local bands Mescalito, Tahoe Tribe and False Rhythms will also take the stage for 2024. A special highlight of the series will be the long awaited return of San Francisco-based Spazmatics, renowned for their infectious energy and theatrical performances, set to coincide with the celebrity golf weekend.

Dreu Murin from Dreu Murin Productions shares his excitement, “The unwavering support from the Casteel family has been instrumental in the series’ success. It’s thrilling to see how much the artists enjoy performing in the village and equally rewarding to offer such a vibrant lineup to the locals who are the heartbeat of our community and the much appreciated visitors. Each year, the series grows, bringing more fun and entertainment to Lake Tahoe’s #1 destination: the Heavenly Village.”

The HVSCS will begin on Memorial Day Weekend and run through Labor Day, with shows scheduled from 5:45-9:15 p.m. The stage is nestled between two of the Tahoe Basin’s top culinary restaurants, Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern. Two of the many dining options in the Heavenly Village providing the perfect accompaniment of fine dining to the musical festivities.

Alongside the concerts, the village will buzz with activity, hosting various events like the Cinco de Mayo festival, brewfests, wing competitions and more, promising a summer filled with fun and excitement.

For the latest on event announcements and more, follow the Shops at Heavenly Village on Facebook and Instagram and visit their website at http://www.shopsatheavenly.com .