The significant environmental impact of Tahoe’s scarce wetlands

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Research shows that one acre of healthy Sierra Nevada wetlands can capture as much carbon from the air as one acre of a tropical rainforest.

In South Lake Tahoe, these species rich wetlands sit between neighborhoods, lay like patchwork divided by roads, and with the help of the California Tahoe Conservancy and partners, are slowly reclaiming their territory.

This reclamation comes as the CTC’s climate change projections predict the basin’s average temperatures will increase by four to nine degrees Fahrenheit in less than 80 years, making summer in Tahoe feel as hot as summer in San Jose does today.

These wetlands already made up a small percentage of the landscape before human impacts, but after, meadows diminished by 50% and the wetter marshes by 75%, according to the CTC’s Watershed Program Supervisor Stuart Roll.

Experts at the CTC and partnering organizations say these wetlands are important to the larger watersheds they’re a part of.

The Greater Upper Truckee area in South Lake is an example of a watershed’s role in channeling snowmelt from upland forests, through wetlands with streams and rivers, and eventually guiding it to a larger body of water, like Lake Tahoe.

The geographic scope of the greater Upper Truckee watershed includes the entire south shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin within California. It includes the Upper Truckee River, Trout Creek, and Taylor Creek watersheds, and smaller adjacent watersheds. Provided / California Tahoe Conservancy Screenshot 2023-11-16 at 9.37.24 AM

These wetlands placed between the upland forests and Lake Tahoe play a role in the environment of many magnitudes larger than its geographical size.

Roll says the fact that they were already small to begin with and were impacted after the arrival of settlers and urbanization, compounded by their importance in climate change resilience, causes them to become all the more important.

Capturing carbon from the air is just one of the many benefits these relatively small powerhouses in the Greater Upper Truckee watershed supply to the environment and the City of South Lake Tahoe, the Basin’s largest residential population.

The magnitude of benefits

Wetlands also provide benefit to a large driver of environmental talks, Tahoe’s clarity. Roll describes these wetlands as “mother nature’s water filter.”

Wetlands create flood plains that provide mass filtration, resulting in better water quality, including a clearer lake.

The CTC explains the sand or debris picked up by rain falling on streets or roofs can get filtered out by a wetland, where it might otherwise distort Tahoe’s water quality.

Another benefit to the these flood plains is in the description. They help can buffer precipitation during extreme weather events by spreading water out into a larger area and make flooding downstream less severe.

This is critical as the climate changes since another CTC projection for 2100 shows that the basin will receive less snow and more rain. The amount of rainfall from the largest storms could increase by up to 30%, potentially causing more impacts to communities from increased precipitation.

Roll says many of these beneficial flood plains were lost to the airport, the Tahoe Keys, and other developments.

The CTC also says that when the over 50% of wetlands were lost, this took an already limited habitat away from the around two-thirds of Tahoe basin species who use these areas for a critical part of their life cycle.

It’s also a fulltime residence to a diverse amount of species. This makes wetlands a destination for the avid bird watcher or anyone who enjoys observing wildlife.

Roll says a healthy and biodiverse wetland isn’t just a benefit to the area, it can also help the biodiversity in other areas. Area marshes, for example, are on migration corridors.

“The marsh is a really critical play for birds that reside sometimes in Canada and Mexico,” he says, “and as they’re flying through the great migration, it’s a critical stopping point as well.”

With rising temperature, these areas, and Tahoe in general, is increasingly becoming a refuge for wildlife and humans, escaping the hotter valley temperatures.

And with hotter temperatures, come drier environments and wildfires. Roll says wetlands are often conifer free or have relatively less amount of trees. This reduces the fire fuel load at wetlands and creeks, serving as fuel breaks and helping protect communities from wildfires.

As for how much carbon the restored meadows in the Greater Upper Truckee region capture, studies have yet to determine this exactly. Although research shows the potential can go toe-to-toe with tropical rainforests, Associate Professor Benjamin Sullivan at the University of Nevada, Reno says reaching this potential depends on how long they’ve been restored and how healthy they are.

He says the amount of time it takes for meadows to become efficient at capturing carbon is on the order of ten years. That’s because it takes time for the roots to develop, which is how carbon gets placed into the ground after it’s captured by the wetland plants.

But overall, he says restoration is creating more healthy meadows. A study completed by him and a Ph.D. student on meadows north of the basin shows compelling evidence. This study showed that 20 years after restoration, meadows were capturing a substantial amount of carbon.

Sullivan hopes to replicate this study here in the Basin with the CTC team and partners. Talks are still in the preliminary phase with nothing set in stone yet, but he hopes to find similar promising results here.

The conservancy has already teamed up with UNR on another study to evaluate carbon storage in the more recently restored Upper Truckee Marsh, near the Tahoe Keys.

What took out the meadows

Rolls paints a picture of large old-growth trees, spaced out with little understory in the way, thanks to a regular cycle of low intensity fires coming through. The wetlands used to be wetter and more expansive, with meandering creeks that were better able to support vegetation and keep conifers to their upper territories. This was the sight of the Greater Upper Truckee Watershed around 200 years ago.

Communications Director Chris Carney says lightening strikes and cultural burning created a very different landscape from what we are used to seeing within this last century.

Changes to water channels caused many meadows to dry up. This no longer allowed the wetlands to keep conifers out, and the 50-75% loss of wetlands was then compounded by conifer encroachment.

The human interruption of the regular fire cycle also allowed conifers to creep in, when they would regularly be burned out of the more fire resilient meadows.

Roll says meadows gain the advantage to conifers during fires because these vegetation rich areas respond well to them, with fire burning off the dead grasses and boosting native species. It’s something indigenous stewards knew well.

“With the Washoe Tribe over their thousands of years,” says Roll, “they found that burning meadows was one the best ways to actually reinvigorate the native seed banks.”

Conifers taking over is a relatively widespread issue, says Roll, “such that we’ve actually lost entire meadow systems that used to be open grassland meadows and provide a different type of habitat and have now had conifers move in.”

Forest habitats don’t quite provide what wetlands do to the environment.

For one, they don’t filter runoff, leading to poorer water quality and less clarity for the lake.

They also don’t provide as rich biodiversity for the environment or the same type of habitat relied on by a majority of basin species for a part of their life cycle.

University of Nevada, Reno researchers estimate that one acre of meadow may sequester as much carbon as six acres of forest.

“I hate to put down the upland forest, and the higher forests that are above the wetlands,” Rolls says, “but we have a lot of them in the Tahoe Basin.”

What the basin doesn’t have are a lot of wetlands that provide an immense benefit to the environment.

Restoring the dwindling meadows

With the help of the conservancy and its partners, the wetlands are slowing regaining vital habitat. Carney says it’s undoing 100 years of fire suppression, post European settler alterations, and developments.

The Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration and Tahoe Pines Restoration projects are two recent example of reclaiming this territory, but basin agencies have been at it for 20 – 30 years.

The methods that took out the meadows, largely provides a window into methods for restoring them.

The way they go about restoring is largely case by case dependent, but can entail anything from re-wetting areas, to even cutting down a significant amount of conifers, sometimes both.

To the onlooker, the restoration process can sometimes look like the opposite.

“I think it can be perceived as a clear cut because in some instances,” Roll says, “it somewhat is, like in Baldwin Beach, where I think they took most of the trees out out there, but it was founded on a lot of good science as to why it was really bringing it back to the most beneficial state for what that area was prior to disturbance.”

In the case of the Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration and Tahoe Pines Restoration projects, the original meadows were filled in for developments. Much of the restoration involved removing that fill at those location.

New wetlands the Conservancy created on its land along the Upper Truckee River near the mouth at Lake Tahoe. Provided / California Tahoe Conservancy 2023.06.16_new-wetlands-near-upper-truckee-river_DJI_0166

Roll estimates they have an equally significant amount of work to complete. All federal, state, and local agencies hope to complete the work in the next 10 years, but it all depends on funding, among other factors.

He says even after the work is done, management and monitoring will continue over the course of decades to ensure their success.

Another caveat to restoration efforts is also making areas accessible to the public, while protecting the habitat. The conservancy says ensuring access depends on the nature of the wetland.

Roll says the wettest areas of marshes are most sensitive and they don’t encourage as much activity there, with nesting seasons creating more caution and limitations to dogs being off leash, for example.

However, in other places they’ve laid boardwalks and put up fences to keep people out, but still privy to the on going restoration.

Roll says people are a part of the environment too and providing access is important.

Trout Creek where the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway crosses it near LTCC. Provided / California Tahoe Conservancy 2023.06.09_trout-creek-at-greenway_DJI_0096

A climate race

The wetlands are now largely safe from developments, but another threat is moving in. It’s the very thing that the meadows help with, climate change.

It has created a race for stewards to restore the wetlands and preserve them in the face of the very thing that can take them out.

“As climate change is going to cause more and more meadows to dry out and have a hard time providing quality habitat,” Roll says, “maintaining them, and restoring them, and preserving them as functioning meadows is going to become more and more valuable, I believe from ecological perspectives, as overall our ecosystems are more strained under climate change.”

These strains include our current three to four year droughts becoming 10 to 20 years droughts. On the flip side, extreme precipitation events are likely with more rain, creating less snowpack that’s likely to melt earlier in the year, thereby not keeping the meadows wet in the later drier months. Fires are another factor as well.

“Climate change is that big overarching threat,” Rolls says, “that filters down into so many other looming issues.”

Carney says it’s why the conservancy and partners take climate change so seriously and it factors into each decision.

Rolls says as wetlands dry out, their carbon storage ability goes down, something very needed in the face of climate change. Wetlands get to a point as they dry out and actually become counterproductive and become carbon sources and emit greenhouse gases, he says.

One of Professor Sullivan’s studies at UNR shows that unhealthy wetlands can actually release just as much carbon into the air as they would otherwise capture. It highlights the importance of meadow restoration and management.

Carney says in this race, the constellation of partners and projects is important. One project isn’t going to fix the problem, he says, but “The value of each of these projects is increased by the value of the neighboring projects.”

And it’s with their partners that the conservancy looks forward to advancing the remaining work on wetland restoration in the next ten years.