The Silver State’s Capitol Christmas Tree is harvested and heading for Washington D.C.

CARSON RANGER DISTRICT, Nev. – For the first time ever, Nevada is providing “The People’s Tree” to our nation’s capital for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony taking place December 4. The 53- foot Red Fir, christened Silver Belle, found in the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, is to make an appearance in the Nevada Day Parade before heading east to Washington D.C., hitting “whistle stops” along the way.

During the harvest of Silver Belle, Duncan Lead, the Capitol Christmas Tree Project Lead, said, “This is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s been over a year of looking for the tree, assembling our team, and getting ready for the harvest.”

Silver Belle, 53-foot Red Fir, preparing for harvest Provided/Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

State and local Forest Service staff, along with sponsors and partners, took advantage of the beautiful weather conditions to come together to ensure a successful and safe harvest.

Ty Dayberry, the sawyer who fell the Silver Belle, is a class C faller, which qualifies him to fell complicated and hazardous trees. He’s been with the Forest Service since 2009, and has been apart of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest for the past four years as trail program manager.

“I volunteered to cut the Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Dayberry. “Compared to some other complex tree felling I’ve done, this is pretty straight forward.”

Now that the tree is harvested and ready for transport, Silver Belle is touring across the country over the span of several weeks.

Communities can gather to celebrate Silver Belle’s debut as she makes her way to the lawn of the United States Capitol Building, bringing people together to watch her shine.

“It’s exciting. This is a chance to showcase what Nevada has to offer,” Leao said. “See all the work that’s been done, take photos next to her, see Smokey Bear, and sign the truck banner with your name on it,”

When asked how they keep the tree hydrated throughout the entire way, Leao said, “We’ve got a bladder bag that we’re using, it’s about 80 gallons of water.”

The bladder bag will be connected to the tree in a way that will provide Silver Belle with the necessary water to stay green and healthy.

A few of the Christmas tree’s key city stops include Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Amarillo, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, and Lexington.

For more information on Silver Belle’s voyage across the country, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com .