The Sip Scene: Alibi Ale Works’ Hoppy Hour

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

Although this beverage is not an alcoholic drink, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be talking about it for the Sip Scene. Whether packing for a fall hike or putting into the rotation to close out your sober October, Alibi’s Hoppy Hour is about a perfect of a fit for an active Tahoe lifestyle as you can get.

Alibi Ale Works’ Hoppy Hour Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

While hop waters are somewhat new to the drink scene, they’ve still been around for well over a year. The process combines hops with sparkling water, and in Alibi’s case, you also get elements of lion’s mane (for positive mood and gut health), vitamin c (immune support and cardiovascular health) and l-theanine (relaxation, focus and sleep quality).

The result is an insanely crisp and refreshing sip as soon as the drink hits your lips. You get hints of citrus right off the bat that blend seamlessly into the hop notes before punctuated with the bubbles from the sparkling water.

No, it does not taste like a beer. But, there’s definitely some beer adjacency flavors happening due to the flavors from the hops. In addition to having no alcohol, there are also zero calories and zero carbs, which make this drink a great option in between beers to hydrate, or just to drink on its own to get ready your daily tasks. .

Hoppy Hour is available at all three Alibi locations and Raley’s and Safeway grocery stores around the Tahoe-Truckee area. For a complete list of growing locations, visit the Alibi website.

Alibi Ale Works has two Public House locations around the lake: Incline Village (931 Tahoe Blvd.) and Truckee (10069 Bridge St.). In addition to those beer and food establishments, the Brewery and Barrel House is also located in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. For information and availability on all, visit them online at alibialeworks.com.