The Sip Scene: Azul Latin Kitchen’s Tropic Smoke

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

More times than not, there’s a distinct line in the sand when it comes to mezcal. You’re either in love with it or likely feel it’s too smoky for your tastes. However, I could argue that those of you feel it’s too smoky just haven’t tried enough options of mezcal. This cocktail is a really good example.

The mezcal used in this cocktail is La Tierra De Acre Espadin Mezcal. It’s combined with freshly squeezed lime, pineapple juice, organic agave nectar, a dash of angostura bitters, and garnished with a Tajin-spiced rim & fresh fruit.

Azul Latin Kitchen’s Tropic Smoke Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I can’t go as far to say this mezcal isn’t smoky – that’s what mezcal is after all – but it is on the lighter side. It’s just enough to accent the light spiciness and hints of citrus in the spirit, which heighten the lime and pineapple juices and mellow out the smokiness even more. And if you work your way around the glass with each sip, the Tajin makes for a fun punctuation mark on each sip.

You can’t say this drink isn’t fun – is a blast to sip with just the right amount of sweetness. It’s also superbly balanced and wildly refreshing. And if you haven’t been to Azul to see their Cadillac-sized juicer, this drink is a perfect reason to go check it out.

If you’ve already had enough of winter (even though it hasn’t really hit yet), this cocktail will have you thinking about palm trees and sunshine. I guess since we’re still getting the sunshine, just substitute the palm trees for pine trees and you’ll feel right at home.

Azul Latin Kitchen is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink information visit them online at azullatinkitchen.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-2985.