The Sip Scene: Bare Roots’ Blue Hawaii
The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.
We don’t always need to talk about alcoholic beverages here in the Sip Scene. There are plenty of people who don’t drink and want an alternative. So, we’re dialing up a look at one of Bare Roots’ new mocktails: the Blue Hawaii. Sure, it looks (and tastes) much like the cocktail, but with a little bit of a twist.
Everything centers around the combination of Monin Blue Curacao syrup, pineapple juice, lemon, coconut, topped off with club soda and a fresh slice of pineapple for garnish. Since Bare Roots has expanded to include a Kava Lounge, feel free to see what all the hubbub is about and order it with a cup of kava. Kava, while non-alcoholic, does have some fun effects, but I’ll leave to you to figure that out for yourself.
Focusing on only the mocktail, it feels like summer. The fruitiness of the lemon and pineapple along with the hints of orange from the Blue Curacao dial up the beach vibes to go hand in hand with the coconut. It’s just the right amount of sweet and who doesn’t like drinking something that’s blue? Almost feels like you’re doing something you’re not supposed to.
If this sounds like it’s right up your alley, you should check out the rest of their new mocktail menu. It was curated in house and I’m sure you’re bound to find a favorite.
Bare Roots Coffee & Kava Lounge is located at 2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd #3 in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information, visit them online at barerootscoffeetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-4422.
