The Sip Scene: Bowl Incline’s Gypsy Rosé Spritz

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

Whenever you can get a cocktail that helps bring out the kid in you, it’s worth talking about. And no, I’m not referring to the after effects bringing out the kid in you – more the whimsical feeling that helps you to leave all your troubles behind and put a smile on your face while enjoying. Much like this Dr. Seuss-like offering from the crafty team at Bowl Incline.

The shaker combination is a mixture of Empress elderflower rose gin, pamplemousse liqueur, lemon juice, and a scratch made rosé-peppercorn simple syrup. Once shaken and poured into the glass, it is topped off with Prosecco and garnished with a house-curated pink vanilla cotton candy sprinkled with peppercorn spice.

Bowl Incline’s Gypsy Rosé Spritz Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

As you can probably tell by the ingredient list, there’s a lot going on in this cocktail. Starting with the gin, which already has botanical highlights, the rose and elderflower components bring in hints of floral, citrus and spice. The pamplemousee (think pink grapefruit flavors) doubles down on the citrus and the tartness once you bring in the lemon.

But, it’s the simple syrup that really belts out the chorus of this cocktail. Made with rosé wine and pink peppercorns, it adds a sweetness that balances out all the other flavors while also enhancing them at the same time. All this is before the bubbliness from the Prosecco cleans the palette getting you ready for your next sip.

Oh, and if all that is not enough to put a smile on your face, you have the cotton candy to help do the trick. It’s fun, light, super flavorful, and just the right drink for the coming weeks as the weather heats up.

Bowl Incline is located at 920 Southwood Blvd. in Incline Village. For food and drink menus, hours of operation, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com or reach them by phone at 775-831-1900.